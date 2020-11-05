Details regarding Shahid Kapoor’s priciest auto

Shahid Kapoor is among the best actors we’ve got in Bollywood. He’s shown his mettle as a versatile performer through the last few years and greatest directors have him in their list to register up for a job. Last few years are great for the celebrity using Padmaavat and Kabir Singh both performing well in the box-office. So so, with victory several perks have come his manner also. He’s purchased a colossal new house in Mumbai that is under his garage is filled with rides.

We’re here today to let you know about the costliest car he possesses. The celebrity is really a proud owner of a Mercedes-AMG S400 which charges $ 1. 28 crore. It’s one of the brand’s strongest machines and can be slick and fashionable too. Well, once you’re one of the top couple of Bollywood, then you’re sure to get luxuries which are drool-worthy for certain.