Derek Jeter responds to the rumor that he gave gift baskets and autographed swag to his one-night stands.

One of the more ludicrous claims concerning Derek Jeter’s love life is being disproved.

According to The Daily Beast, the MLB Hall of Famer, 48, tackles a narrative from ten years ago that “became larger than life,” saying he sent his one-night stands off with gift baskets filled with autographed memorabilia in the new ESPN docuseries The Captain.

“I did read the paper, you see. Yes, without a doubt “On the New York Post article from 2011, he said. “It makes you wonder, “How the f— did someone come up with this?” when you see it. In essence, that is it, you know. And who the s— would believe this? You even have faith in it!”

“A larger-than-life story has emerged from it. This false story is continually being told. nothing happened, “And Jeter.

Jeter also recalled an embarrassing fan meeting that followed the rumor that he sent women out the back door of his building to evade paparazzi. A basket of autographed Jeter memorabilia (often a baseball) was waiting for them in the car once he had put the people in it.

“I remember being at a Starbucks one time and there’s some random guy behind me and he says, ‘Hey, I just want to let you know that I’m giving out gift baskets because you did,” Jeter said. When I turned around and told him, “You’re a f— idiot!”, he looked at me as if he thought I was going to respond, “Yeah, good job, man!”

A woman revealed to The Washington Post in 2011 that her acquaintance had repeatedly taken one of Jeter’s iconic gift bags home without Jeter recognizing his error.

“This summer, he ended up hooking up with a girl who he had hooked up with once before, but Jeter seemed to have forgotten about the first time and gave her the same identical parting gift, a gift basket with a signed Derek Jeter baseball,” according to the source.

They went on to say, “He basically gave her the same gift twice because he’d forgotten hooking up with her the first time!”

Before he wed Hannah Davis, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, in 2016, Jeter had a long history of having high-profile relationships. Bella Raine, 4, Story Grey, 2, and River Rose, 7 months old, are the couple’s daughters.

