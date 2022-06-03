Derek Hough Net Worth: How Wealthy Is This Celebrity? Luxury Lifestyle!

Derek Hough is a professional dancer, choreographer, actor, and singer from the United States.

From 2007 through 2016, Hough competed in the dancing competition series Dancing with the Stars.’

Hough was nominated for nine Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography for his work on Dancing with the Stars, winning the award twice.

Derek Hough’s net worth is expected to be at $8 million in 2022.

Early Years

Derek Bruce Hough was born in Utah on May 17th, 1985.

Marianne and Bruce Hough have a son named Hough. His R5 cousins Riker, Rydel, Rocky, and Ross Lynch are his second cousins.

His parents took him to London when he was 12 years old to live and learn with dancing masters Corky and Shirley Ballas. Julianne Hough, Hough’s sister, arrived in London a few months later.

Derek Hough’s Net Worth Is Estimated to Be in The Millions of Dollars.

$8,000,000

Derek Hough’s net wealth and income are unknown.

Derek Hough is a professional dancer, choreographer, singer, and actor who has performed all over the world. Derek Hough has an estimated net worth of $8 million dollars. He competed on ABC’s dancing competition series “Dancing with the Stars” from 2007 to 2016, winning six times and receiving nine Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Choreography. Hough had a recurring part on the ABC musical drama “Nashville” and appeared in the West End debut of “Footloose: The Musical.”

Career

Between 1998 and 2004, Hough competed in a number of tournaments that brought him to Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, and Czechoslovakia. He was named the WDSF World Youth Latin Champion in 2002.

He had a cameo in the film ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ in 2001.

In 2006, he joined a theatrical cast as the lead in ‘Footloose: The Musical.’

He appeared as a guest instructor on the fourth season of the famous reality dance show “Dancing with the Stars” the following year. He joined the team as a professional teacher the following year.

When he starred in his first film, ‘Make Your Move,’ he took a vacation from reality programs. He announced in 2013 that he will be collaborating with ice dancers Meryl Davis and Charlie White for a performance at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

In the same year, he directed Mark Ballas’ ‘Get My Name’ music video. In the same year, he published his first book, ‘Taking the Lead: Lessons from a Life in Motion.’

He performed in the ‘New York Spring Spectacular’ at ‘Radio City Music Hall’ in 2015. In the same year, he starred in the four-episode remodelling series ‘Mark & Derek’s Excellent Flip.’

“Dancing with The Stars” Is a Reality Show that Airs on Abc.

In 2007, Hough made his debut on “Dancing with the Stars” during the show’s fourth season. Along with his sister Julianne and professional speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno, he joined as a guest teacher in week six. Hough joined the group of professional teachers the next season, and was paired with actress Jennie Garth, with whom he finished fourth. Hough was paired with actress Shannon Elizabeth for season six, and the two came in sixth place. The next season, when Hough was coupled with model and television personality Brooke Burke, she had even more success. Despite a scare when Hough smacked his head on the floor and briefly blacked out, he and Burke went on to win the season. Hough was paired with rapper Lil’ Kim and model Joanna Krupa for the next two seasons, finishing fifth and fourth, respectively.

Is Derek Hough Dating Someone?

He certainly is! Hough and his fiancée Hayley Erbert, whom he has been seeing since 2015, got engaged on a recent trip to Monaco. Hayley met Derek and sister Julianne Hough on the Move Life Tour in 2014.

Live on Tour with Move

Hough and his sister Julianne went on a sold-out summer tour dubbed Move Live on Tour in May of 2014, which included singing and dancing. It began in Park City, Kansas, and ended in Los Angeles, California, spanning 40 cities across the United States and Canada. The Houghs decided to repeat the tour in 2015 due to its success. Later, they started organizing free fitness pop-up events all throughout Los Angeles.

Acting for The Stage and Screen

Hough danced in the company of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and portrayed the main part in “Jesus Christ Superstar.” He played Ren in the West End debut of “Footloose: The Musical” in 2006, and he reprised the role on the UK national tour. Hough made his Broadway debut four years later, performing with Mary Murphy and Kym Johnson in the final four performances of “Burn the Floor.” In 2015, Hough performed in the New York Spring Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, among other things.

Personal Experiences

Hough has been dating Hayley Erbert, a former “Dancing with the Stars” cast member, since 2015. They share a home in Los Angeles.