Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's Paso Doble Can Be One of the Greatest DWTS Performances… Ever

October 20, 2020
1 Min Read
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Fully Possessed the ballroom floor Around Dancing With the Stars on Monday.

Throughout the event, the expert dancers and real life bunch performed a hot and ferocious paso doble into”Uccen” from Taalbi Brothers. Considering all the twists, turns, and moves from the complex number, they did not miss one beat since they struck every movement with this kind of force. There is a motive Hough is a six-time Mirrorball Prize winner! Ironically, this could be among the greatest performances I have ever seen DWTS. Hough and Erbert do create a fantasy team! Watch their amazing operation over.

