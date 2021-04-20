Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of Murdering George Floyd

Millions across the nation breathed a collective sigh of relief following the guilty verdict.

Derek Chauvin was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in the death of George Floyd.

On Tuesday, Judge Peter Cahill announced the jury’s unanimous decision in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer, who was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after he was captured on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes during a May 25, 2020 arrest. He was found guilty on all counts.

Chauvin’s most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison. Sentencing will happen at a later date.

The jury had deliberated for two days after being sequestered by Cahill.

Millions across the nation breathed a collective sigh of relief following the guilty verdict. Among those reacting online to the news were activists, politicians, celebrities and allies with the Black Lives Matter movement.

330 days to confirm what we already knew. 330 days of reliving the trauma of George’s murder, fearing that the system would let us down again, and mourning so many more that we lost. For a murder witnessed by millions. — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) April 20, 2021

A reminder that victory would be George Floyd being alive. Every day Black Americans worry if they will be next is another day without justice. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) April 20, 2021

George Floyd’s family and community deserved for his killer to be held accountable. Today, they got that accountability. Always and forever, Black lives matter. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 20, 2021

3! 👊🏾 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 20, 2021

The jury’s verdict delivers accountability for Derek Chauvin, but not justice for George Floyd. Real justice for him and too many others can only happen when we build a nation that fundamentally respects the human dignity of every person. https://t.co/JyJFztQbDu — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 20, 2021

PRAISE GOD!!!! Guilty!!!! — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) April 20, 2021

Whew. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 20, 2021

This verdict does not bring back Mr Floyd. But justice is truth. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) April 20, 2021

Justice. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 20, 2021

Derek Chauvin: guilty on all 3 counts Now let’s do the entire system of policing in this country. — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) April 20, 2021

