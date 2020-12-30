Derby County place Birmingham City to the sword as Wayne Rooney awaits everlasting appointment

Derby had the match gained in the opening 26 minutes, generating a nonsense of their woeful history in entrance of purpose this season despite Colin Kazim-Richards getting the only senior striker currently out there. Richards netted the third of those people, turning the ball in from shut assortment after Matt Clarke experienced flicked on Graham Shinnie’s corner from the appropriate.

It was their next goal from a Shinnie corner, Krystian Bielik poking property the opener – his very first for the club – right after an mistake by ‘keeper Neil Etheridge, who dropped the ball at his toes.

In concerning, Maxime Colin’s foul on Louie Sibley conceded an unneeded penalty, converted by Shinnie. Sibley had three endeavours saved and Clarke a header cleared off the line for excellent evaluate.

Karanka responded with a number of substitutions but practically nothing experienced any effects. Derby additional a fourth aim 13 minutes from time when Jason Knight stole in at the significantly write-up to transform Kamil Jozwiak’s cross.

It was a fourth defeat in five matches for Birmingham, still Karanka dismissed the concept that his facet are facing a relegation struggle.

“We did not perform perfectly and right after making three mistakes and conceding 3 aims in the 1st 26 minutes it is tough,” Karanka stated. “But it was not a relegation performance in the exact way that the online games from Studying or Bristol City ended up not marketing performances.”