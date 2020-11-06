Depp says he is stopping Great Beasts

Actor Johnny Depp says he’s resigning in the wonderful Beasts film franchise after dropping a UK libel case from a tabloid which named him a”wife beater”.

Depp composed on Instagram he was requested to resign by the favorite movies set from the wizarding world made by Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

He performed the wicked wizard Grindelwald at the very first instalments of this franchise.

The celebrity had resisted News Group Newspapers due to a 2018 narrative which named him a”wife beater”.

A London High Court reasoned in its latest judgment that Depp had attacked his ex-wife.

Depp explained the conclusion in his Instagram article:”The surreal conclusion of the court at the united kingdom won’t change my struggle to tell the facts and that I affirm that I intend to appeal”

Warner Bros stated Depp”will leave the wonderful Beasts franchise. We invite Johnny for his work on the movies up to now. Excellent Beasts 3 is now in production and also the part of Gellert Grindelwald is going to be recast”.