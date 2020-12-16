Shade Rush uniforms have returned!

The Denver Broncos are bringing back again the vintage Broncos “D” emblem for Saturday’s dwelling game.

Adhering to the Broncos’ win about the Panthers on Sunday, Denver has its sights set on the Buffalo Charges in Week 15.

Denver (5-8) looks to trip Drew Lock and Co. to an upset gain around the Expenditures (10-3). One point is certain, the Broncos will appear gorgeous in their Shade Hurry uniforms.

The Broncos declared the update on Twitter Tuesday night.

#ColorRush is coming … 👀#BeatTheBills pic.twitter.com/edNFPZ1r06

— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 16, 2020