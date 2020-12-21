Denmark to dig up tens of millions of mink from mass graves more than air pollution issues

enmark will dig up thousands and thousands of mink buried in mass graves soon after carrying out a nationwide cull of the animals.

The Danish authorities requested all mink to be culled in early November pursuing an outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus that transferred from the animals to humans.

The nordic country will exhume four million mink in Might, when the risk of coronavirus contamination from the animals will have handed.

They will then be incinerated to avoid air pollution.

On Monday, Denmark’s parliament passed a bill banning mink breeding right until 2022.

Most likely to be 1 of the last farmers in Denmark with mink on his farm, Erik Vammen originally defied the government’s calls for a nationwide cull, but now faces no other solution than to put down his remaining 5,000 virus-totally free mink.

"I will comply with the regulation, as I have generally performed", Vammen stated, including that he'll hold out right until the past minute to cull his mink.

“I’m holding my head higher.” The 62-12 months old farmer claimed it is possible he’ll select up mink breeding all over again when the temporary ban subsides in 2022.

The new law, which bans mink breeding by January 15, also outlines some payment for farmers, but lawmakers have but to finalize correct actions.

The government’s purchase has properly obliterated Denmark’s mink field, regarded for its leading-top quality mink pelts, with most farmers and marketplace voices saying the field will in no way get better.