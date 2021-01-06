Denmark releases children’s present about guy with ‘world’s longest penis’

Denmark has unveiled a model new children’s clearly show about a guy with the world’s longest penis. Sure, 2021 is by now shaping up to be a further wild year.

John Dillermand is an animated collection aimed at four to 8-12 months-olds that follows a person and his oversized ‘pee-pee’ – and his huge penis typically lands him into stressing circumstances.

In the show’s initially episode, for instance, John uncovered himself floating about the European town right after balloons became tied to his groin.

‘We believe it is significant to be ready to notify stories about bodies,’ community broadcaster DR posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

‘In the sequence, we recognise (younger children’s) expanding curiosity about their bodies and genitals, as very well as shame and pleasure in the body.’

The controversial show’s opening title incorporates the lyrics: ‘He has the world’s longest pee-pee/There is practically nothing he can’t do with it

‘He has the world’s longest pee-pee/He swings it all over, he can get a minimal ashamed/He can save the environment if he’s allowed.’

Unsurprisngly, John Dillermand has divided viewers, with some declaring it is inappropriate for youngsters.

‘This is outrageous!’ a single fumed on YouTube. ‘Our kids shouldn’t have to witness this, we will need to Terminate this ASAP!!!’

Meanwhile, yet another viewer no question echoed the thoughts of many, and wrote: ‘I can not believe that this is genuine.’

The Guardian stories that DR responded to criticism of the present by stating it could just as quickly have made a programme ‘about a female with no manage about her vagina’.

They additional that the ‘most essential matter was that little ones appreciated John Dillermand.’

