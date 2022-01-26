Demon Slayer is an ongoing anime series that follows the story of the sibling duo of Tanjiro and Nezuko. Based on one of the highest-selling manga series of all time, Demon Slayer is currently on the climax of Entertainment District Arc from the third season of the show.

The show revolves around Tanjiro and his journey to find the demon who killed his family. In his journey, he comes across various individuals and some of them join him in his pursuit. Let’s discuss Demon Slayer’s season 3 episode 8 summary and find out the events that took place in the episode.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 Summary

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 Summary – Not Special

Seeing the situation, Tanjiro sings a lullaby to Nezuko so that she could return to her box and sleep. Once she sleeps, Tanjiro carries her with him and heads towards the mountain. Meanwhile, Gyutaro compliments Hashira for his looks and says that he is a chosen one.

However, Tengen tells them that they’re just frogs in the well. There are many people across Japan who are more talented than them or even him. He tells them straight to their face that they’re not special. Daki refuses to believe his words and Gyutaro asks why he’s able to stand still even after being covered in the poison.

Brutal Past

Tengen reveals his origins and tells them that he was born in a family of multiple siblings. From their childhood, they suffered from their father’s harsh training methods and became resistant to poison. In the end, only two siblings survived including him and his brother. As Tengen tells the duo about this, Gyutaro comments that he will die eventually.

Poison is starting to take its effect slowly and in the end, he will die. However, to their surprise, Tengen pushes them back and once again slices the head of Daki. Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke also make a flashy entrance and receive the applaud from Tengen about the same. The area is evacuated and the heroes are ready to fight.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 Summary

The battle to the Death

Seeing the trio, Daki immediately storms forward to attack with her obi, however, Zenitsu blocks it in the midway. Inosuke also comes forward and signals Tanjiro to go and help Tengen in the fight against Gyaturo. Tanjiro arrives and takes part in the battle against the true upper six ranked.

Gyutaro uses some of his attacks which are able to cause cuts to Tenge. However, to his surprise, Tanjiro manages to keep pushing him back but eventually, he exhausts his breath. Hinatsuru causes an intervention which results in Gyutaro losing his concentration. Tanjiro uses the opportunity to slash at the neck of the demon.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 – What to Expect

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9, you can expect the fight to conclude between demon slayers and the demon sibling duo. Gyutaro has proved to be a great force and truly depicted how horrifying and upper-ranked six could be. However, Tengen still has an upper hand with the trio by his side to help him.

We will see Inosuke and Zenitsu engaged in a fight against Daki while Tengen and Tanjiro will deal with Gyutaro. It’s certainly not a good chance for Gyutaro but he will surely push his limits to defeat the two demon slayers. The next episode will have a lot of action and some emotion invoking drama.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 – Where to Watch

You can watch Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8 on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

What is your favorite moment from the latest Demon Slayer episode? Let us know in the comments. For more DS content, don’t forget to follow us on social media.