Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 Summary – Daki’s Torment, Nezuko’s Rage, Two Demons and More

Produced by Ufotable Studios, Demon Slayer is an ongoing anime series based on manga of the same name. It follows the protagonist Tanjiro in his search for the demon which was responsible for killing his entire family, except his sister. Tanjiro sets out on the journey to discover the identity of the killer.

Demon Slayer has had a lot of success after the release of its first season. It saw record-breaking sales and with another season, it would hope to do even better. Currently, on Entertainment District Arc, Tengen and the trio are fighting against demon siblings. What happened in the latest episode? Find out as we discuss Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 summary.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 Summary

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 Summary – Daki’s Torment

Nezuko recovers the parts of her body and successfully heals them. Daki is shocked at the sight of seeing the young demon perform such quick healing. She destroys her limbs again but yet again she heals quickly. Nezuko gets the hold of the situation and mercilessly kicks Daki while laughing at her sadistically.

Tanjiro has a flashback where he gets a memory of Dakio saying that Nezuko won’t be the same again. This forces Tanjiro to wake up and realize the situation. Daki’s obi too fails to do anything to Nezuko as she ignites her blood and sets Daki on fire. Daki remembers a memory from her childhood and starts crying in pain and agony.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 Summary

Nezuko’s Rage

Nezuko starts kicking Daki left and right and plummets her to the ground. Helpless Daki is unable to do anything and lets Nezuko do her rampage. On the street, Nezuko gets distracted by a bleeding girl and she loses her control and tries to kill her. However, Tanjiro intercepts her from behind and tries to hold her.

Tanjiro begs Nezuko several times to go to sleep and heal her wounds. However, she’s still intact on doing the damage. Tengen arrives on the scene and assesses the situation. Daki too slightly recovers and asks him if he has come to fight her. However, he simply says that she’s not strong enough to be called an upper ranked and slashes her head.

Two Demons

Tanjiro sings a lullaby to Nezuko which finally calms her down. As they leave the scene, Daki gets up and tells them that she’s an upper ranked and not alone in this. Tengen feels something is wrong and a new demon appears who is Daki’s brother Gyutaro. Tanjiro leaves the scene with Nezuko as Tengen prepares to confront the two demons.

Gyutaro calls Tengen handsome to which Tengen says that he has multiple wives for that reason. Gyutaro is enraged at Tengen and goes on to attack him. His sister too joins him as both of them try to overwhelm the opponent. Tengen realizes that if he’s able to behead Gyutaro, both of them will die and hence begins the real battle.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 – What to Expect

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8, the battle between Tengen and the siblings will continue with Tengen getting the hold of a situation. Surely, Gyutaro is stronger than her sister, however, Tengen has a secret that makes Gyutaro’s poison against him useless.

Furthermore, Tengen is not alone in this battle. He has Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Tanjiro who will be joining him in the fight soon. So it’s not 2 vs 1 as Gyutaro described but instead it’s 4 vs 2. It will be interesting to see who fights who but the demon slayers will surely emerge victorious in this.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 – Where to Watch

You can watch Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

What is your favorite moment from the latest episode of DS? Let us know down below. For more such content, make sure to follow us on social media.