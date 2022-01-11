Demon Slayer is an ongoing anime series based on manga of the same name and produced by Ufotable Studios. It revolves around a young vengeful boy Tanjiro who sets out on a quest to find and kill the demon that annihilates his family and he gets accompanied by his sister.

Currently, on Entertainment District Arc, the trio and Tengen have arrived in Entertainment District to retrieve the wives of Hashira and gather information about Upper Ranked Demon. Tanjiro is fighting against Daki where he has pushed his limits. Will he be able to continue it? Find out as we discuss Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 release date, spoilers, and more.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date, Spoilers, Recap and More

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 Recap

In Demon Slayer’s season 3 episode 6 recap, Tanjiro remembers a letter he received from Shinjuro where he mentions that he had wronged him. He apologizes to Tanjiro for his behavior towards him when they first met.

Layered Memories

Shinjuro also goes on to thank Tanjiro for befriending Senjuro. He also explains that he was sorrowful after the death of her wife which made him turn alcoholic. However, he’s proud of the achievements of his son who despite having such an incompetent father went on to become a Hashira. He says that Tanjiro is a special kid having been born with a demon Slayer mark.

Tanjiro later says that he wasn’t born with it. He got it when he saved his brother. Later on, this went on to become a recognizable mark when the final selection ended. Although his father was born with the mark, Tanjiro wasn’t the chosen one. Despite that, he keeps moving forward with sheer will.

Tanjiro vs Daki

Tanjiro continues his fight with Daki and asks her why she enjoys destroying humans, even though she was human in the past. Daki enlists the advantages of a demon and how it has helped her in life. Tanjiro’s demeanor when he talks to Daki reminds her of Muzan which drives her mad.

Tanjiro approaches Daki to deliver the attack, however, the higher-ranked demon defends herself using Eighth-Layered Obi Slash. Having regained her confidence, she tries to leave the battlefield, however, Tanjiro brings out his Burning Bones, Summer Sun attack, and slashes Daki.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 spoilers, Nezuko and Daki continue their fight with the former getting the upper hand. The fight comes to its final stage with Nezuko ready to finish off her opponent.

Nezuko vs Daki

Daki is pinned down and she attempts to get out of the hold of Nezuko with the help of her Obi. The Obi manages to sever the limbs of Nezuko but the hold remains still as she uses her blood to keep her limbs attached. The blood catches fire and propagates through Daki as she screams in pain.

Nezuko mercilessly stomps on the head of Daki and sets it on fire. She kicks him so hard that Daki flies out and hits on one of the buildings. As Nezuko gets out to attack her once again, she comes across an injured lady who fears her upon seeing the demon. Nezuko fails to suppress her blood hunger and charges toward a house.

Nezuko’s Rage

Tanjiro arrives just in time to get a hold of Nezuko and avoid any further damage. He assures her that she won’t need to fight anymore and controls her by holding his swords against her mouth and restraining it. He also apologizes to her for having to fight her because he wasn’t able to finish off the opponent.

Nezuko gains control and goes into the house with Tanjiro. Daki reappears with her entire face in the fire to attack the siblings. Suddenly, Tengen appears and laughs at Tanjiro for claiming how monstrous her sister was. Daki gets excited at the sight of seeing a Hashira. Tengen tells her that she’s too weak to be called upper ranked and slashes her head.

This is only the beginning for Demon Slayer, it only gets crazier from here 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jdGicnOisc — Luka 🥸 | CW: Re:Zero CR: TG (@LukaZer0) January 10, 2022

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 Watch Online

You can watch Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date and Time

Here is Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 release date and time.

Japan – 11:15 PM, January 16th

India – 7:45 PM, January 16th

USA/Canada – 9:15 AM, January 16th

UK – 3:15 PM, January 16th

Europe – 4:15 PM, January 16th

Will Nezuko be able to finish off Daki? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more such updates, make sure to follow us on social media.