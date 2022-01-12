Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 Summary – Tanjiro vs Daki, Nezuko’s Intervention, and Daki’s Past Memories

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular anime series going around right now which is produced by Ufotable Studios. Its manga saw immense success during its tenure and the anime series has also found a global presence. Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 aired last week and we are here to talk about it.

Demon Slayer is the story that revolves around Tanjiro and his sister as they travel to the outskirts in pursuit of a demon that killed their entire family. Along the way, they get joined by various friends who help them out in their pursuit. Right now, Tanjiro is fighting against Daki for us an upper-ranked demon. Let’s discuss Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 summary and take a quick recap.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 Summary

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 Summary – Tanjiro vs Daki

Tanjiro continues his fight with Daki and asks her why she enjoys destroying humans, even though she was human in the past. Daki enlists the advantages of a demon and how it has helped her in life. Tanjiro’s demeanor when he talks to Daki reminds her of Muzan which drives her mad.

Tanjiro approaches Daki to deliver the attack, however, the higher-ranked demon defends herself using Eighth-Layered Obi Slash. Having regained her confidence, she tries to leave the battlefield, however, Tanjiro brings out his Burning Bones, Summer Sun attack, and slashes Daki.

Nezuko’s Intervention

Tanjiro lies down since his body has run out of gas and his eyes start bleeding. Daki comes forward and pities Tanjiro for his weak human body. She begins her attack but gets interrupted by Nezuko who attacks her from above, breaking Some of her limbs. Nezuko is pretty angry and it starts to show off.

Daki regenerates the parts of her body and starts recovering. She mentions that Muzan mentioned Nezuko to her. Nezuko keeps on getting angrier as she remembers how members of her family were brutally killed by a demon. Two of the demons come face to face against one another as they prepare for a battle.

For the Sake of Weak

After an exhausting battle, Tanjiro lays unconscious and he hears Takeo’s voice. Takeo goes to a memory lane where he recalls the similar personalities of both him and Nezuko. They are usually sweet and gentle, however, when triggered, they can become quite scary.

Nezuko and he will protect the people they love and would forget about their well-being, however, in that event, they may lose someone dear to them. We get back to Nezuko vs Daki and Daki starts to underestimate Nezuko. Nezuko surprises Daki by slamming her head into the ground.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 – What to Expect

Nezuko has finally got the upper hand in the ongoing fight and she would look to defeat the enemy in front of her. However, Daki is not to be underestimated. Tanjiro threw everything he has on her, yet still, she survived all the attacks. Nezuko will have to come up with something extraordinary.

Of course, she has her blood control skill which can prove to be fatal and she will use them at some point. We also have a situation with Tengen who is looking for Daki as well. As a Hashira, he’s a pretty strong guy so he will surely be able to defeat the upper-ranked demon.

