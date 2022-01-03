Demon Slayer is one of the most popular anime series going around which is produced by Ufotable Studios. It is a direct adaptation of the manga of the same name and currently, it’s covering Entertainment District Arc. Demon Slayer manga has had record sales and anime is seemingly following the same path.

Demon Slayer’s story takes place in a world where demons exist and demon slayers are the people who are tasked with fighting them. Among them is Tanjiro who is on the path to find and kill the demon that cleaned up his family. He comes across various challenges and through his sheer willpower and determination, he overcomes them. Let’s talk about Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 spoilers, release date, and more.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers, Release Date, Recap and More

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 Recap

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 recap, Daki once again manages to deflect the attack from Tanjiro which was pointed towards her neck. She overwhelms him and pushes him back as Tanjiro tries to regroup.

Tanjiro’s Determination

Because of the use of Kagura earlier, Tanjiro is pretty exhausted and can no longer stand back. Furthermore, his body begins to hear up. We see a flashback of Tanjiro interacting with Kiyo. His body temperature rises and Kiyo recommends informing Shinobu about it. However, Tanjiro refuses.

Back to the present, through his pure determination, Tanjiro manages to get back up and attack her again. He tells her that he will no longer let her kill his beloved and aims a strike at her. However, Daki’s obi interferes in the middle and takes the blow for Daki which again saves her life.

Obi Lair

In the Ogimoto House, a woman informs other women about the appearance of a boar-like monster. They reach the place to see if it’s true and spot Inosuke. Inosuke stands in front of a hole trying to get in. He yells at the hole to prepare itself since he’s entering it.

The hole leads to the demon nest but when Inosuke tries to enter it, his head gets stuck. After some attempts and cracking a few bones, he manages to get inside. Inosuke spots several obi in the cave with different women held in them. He sees Zenitsu who is also among them.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers, Release Date, Recap and More

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 spoilers, Tanjiro remembers a letter he received from Shinjuro where he mentions that he had wronged him. He apologizes to Tanjiro for his behavior towards him when they first met.

Layered Memories

Shinjuro also goes on to thank Tanjiro for befriending Senjuro. He also explains that he was sorrowful after the death of her wife which made him turn alcoholic. However, he’s proud of the achievements of his son who despite having such an incompetent father went on to become a Hashira. He says that Tanjiro is a special kid having been born with a demon Slayer mark.

Tanjiro later says that he wasn’t born with it. He got it when he saved his brother. Later on, this went on to become a recognizable mark when the final selection ended. Although his father was born with the mark, Tanjiro wasn’t the chosen one. Despite that, he keeps moving forward with sheer will.

Tanjiro vs Daki

Tanjiro continues his fight with Daki and asks her why she enjoys destroying humans, even though she was human in the past. Daki enlists the advantages of a demon and how it has helped her in life. Tanjiro’s demeanor when he talks to Daki reminds her of Muzan which drives her mad.

Tanjiro approaches Daki to deliver the attack, however, the higher-ranked demon defends herself using Eighth-Layered Obi Slash. Having regained her confidence, she tries to leave the battlefield, however, Tanjiro brings out his Burning Bones, Summer Sun attack, and slashes Daki.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 Watch Online

The Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 is available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date and Time

Demon Slayer in 90’s style pic.twitter.com/ebnPK9BU9Z — 𝘼𝙣𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝘼𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙨 (@90sVibings) January 2, 2022

Here is Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 release date and time.

Japan – 11:15 PM, January 9th

India – 7:45 PM, January 9th

USA/Canada – 9:15 AM, January 9th

UK – 3:15 PM, January 9th

Europe – 4:15 PM, January 9th

Can Tanjiro defeat Daki? Let us know what you think in the comments.

