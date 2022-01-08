Based on the manga series of the same name, Demon Slayer is an ongoing anime series currently on its 3rd arc. Demon Slayer is a story of Tanjiro and his quest to find the demon who killed his family. He sets off on a journey along with his half demon sister in the pursuit of a particular devil.

In his path, Tanjiro comes across various figures and joins Demon Slayer association. He becomes a demon Slayer and fights with some of the strongest enemies. As he gets closer to his goal, he finds some new revelations. Will Tanjiro be able to keep up with his aim and success in achieving it? Find out as we discuss Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 leaks, spoilers and what to expect.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 Leaks

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 leaks, Tanjiro remembers a letter he received from Shinjuro where he mentions that he had wronged him. He apologizes to Tanjiro for his behavior towards him when they first met.

Layered Memories

Shinjuro also goes on to thank Tanjiro for befriending Senjuro. He also explains that he was sorrowful after the death of her wife which made him turn alcoholic. However, he’s proud of the achievements of his son who despite having such an incompetent father went on to become a Hashira. He says that Tanjiro is a special kid having been born with a demon Slayer mark.

Tanjiro later says that he wasn’t born with it. He got it when he saved his brother. Later on, this went on to become a recognizable mark when the final selection ended. Although his father was born with the mark, Tanjiro wasn’t the chosen one. Despite that, he keeps moving forward with sheer will.

Tanjiro vs Daki

Tanjiro continues his fight with Daki and asks her why she enjoys destroying humans, even though she was human in the past. Daki enlists the advantages of a demon and how it has helped her in life. Tanjiro’s demeanor when he talks to Daki reminds her of Muzan which drives her mad.

Tanjiro approaches Daki to deliver the attack, however, the higher-ranked demon defends herself using Eighth-Layered Obi Slash. Having regained her confidence, she tries to leave the battlefield, however, Tanjiro brings out his Burning Bones, Summer Sun attack, and slashes Daki.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 spoilers, Tanjiro tries to strike at Daki, but because of her Obi, the attack is proven to be pointless.

Human Body’s Limit

Since his attack doesn’t seem to pierce through the clothing of Daki, Tanjiro decides to retreat and try to escape before Daki strikes him. While he’s in her thoughts, Daki’s obi takes an opportunity to attack him. Suddenly, Tanjiro realizes that he can see Daki in slow motion. He takes advantage of this ability to fight back all of her Obi.

Tanjiro hears the voice of her sister Hanaki in her head telling him to seem. He doesn’t understand it at first, but later realizes that he had been using his life force to surpass the limits of his body. This allowed him to gain super insight into Daki’s attack pattern. If he had continued more, it would’ve severly causes damage to his body.

Nezuko’s Save

Tanjiro lies down since his body has ran out of gas and his eyes starts bleeding. Daki comes forward and pities on Tanjiro for his weak human body. She begins her attack but gets interrupted by Nezuko who attacks her from above, breaking Some of her limbs. Nezuko is pretty angry and it starts to show off.

Daki regenerates the parts of her body and starts recovering. She mentions that Muzan mentioned about Nezuko to her. Nezuko keeps on getting angrier as she remembers how members of her family were brutally killed by a demon. Two of the demons come face to face against one another as they prepare for a battle.

Can Nezuko defeat Daki? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more Demon Slayer updates, make sure to follow us on social media. Demon Slayer is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Funimation.