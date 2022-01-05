Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 Summary – Tengen’s Save, Tanjiro’s Strike, and Inosuke’s Invasion

Demon Slayer is an ongoing anime series based on a manga series of the same name. It is produced by Ufotable Studios which is pretty popular for producing high-quality anime. Demon Slayer is currently on its Entertainment District Arc in its 3rd season.

The story follows a young boy by the name of Tanjiro whose family gets killed by a demon. Left with his sister Nezuko, Tanjiro leaves his home to become a demon Slayer and search for the demon that killed his family. He goes through various places and meets many people. With each instance, he gets closer to his goal. Let’s talk about Demon Slayer’s season 3 episode 5 summary and break down its important moments.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 Summary

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 Summary – Tengen’s Save

After receiving the information given to him by the manager, Tengen heads towards one of the houses and finds his wife Hinatsuru in it. She is glad after seeing him,, however, apologizes to him for failing this mission. She tells him to go outside and check the loud noises.

Hinatsuru reveals that she found about Warabihime who was hiding in the entertainment district, however, her strength was too low to compete with the likes of her. Since they had doubts about her, they stranded her in the house with an obi who kept watch on her. Tengen says that he has already eliminated the obi and advises his wife to leave the place.

Tanjiro’s Strike

Despite several attempts, Tanjiro is unable to harm Daki. He asks her why she is doing this to humans and what makes her feel this way. He tells her that she was a human before so why did she choose to become a demon. Daki gets annoyed by his questions and starts listing him the benefits of being a demon.

Daki almost makes a mockery of Tanjiro for being a human. Tanjiro starts regaining his strength and gets back on his feet. He attacks the demon with one of his techniques which slightly overwhelms Daki. However, her obi gets in the way and gets destroyed which prevents Tanjiro from striking Daki.

Inosuke’s Invasion

After waiting for Tanjiro, Inosuke had enough and he goes out to do things on his own. In the Ogimoto House, a woman talks about the appearance of a demon with a boar-like face. The women don’t believe her, however, when they see Inosuke trying to do into a demon nest, they watch him.

Inosuke’s body is too big for the hole to fit it. To find the solution, he cracks some of the bones in his body and gets inside the lair. After entering, he sights various women hung inside and finds Zenitsu among them as well. He gets disgusted by the sight as an obi confronts him and asks him about the purpose of coming here.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 – What to Expect?

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6, we will see the fight between Tanjiro and Daki continue as the former gains another reason to fight the demon.

Tanjiro’s Slayer Mark

Tanjiro remembers a letter he received from Shinjuro where he mentions that he had wronged him. He apologizes to Tanjiro for his behavior towards him when they first met.

Shinjuro also goes on to thank Tanjiro for befriending Senjuro. He also explains that he was sorrowful after the death of her wife which made him turn alcoholic. However, he’s proud of the achievements of his son who despite having such an incompetent father went on to become a Hashira. He says that Tanjiro is a special kid having been born with a demon Slayer mark.

Tanjiro later says that he wasn’t born with it. He got it when he saved his brother. Later on, this went on to become a recognizable mark when the final selection ended. Although his father was born with the mark, Tanjiro wasn’t the chosen one. Despite that, he keeps moving forward with sheer will.

What are your thoughts on the latest episode of Demon Slayer? Let us know in the comments.