Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Based on the manga series of the same name, Demon Slayer is an ongoing anime series currently on its 3rd season. Right now it’s on Entertainment District Arc and Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 spoilers will continue Tanjiro and his friends’ mission in the red light district.

Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke have come with Sound Hashira Tengen in this district to look for his several wives. However, there is a higher-ranked demon lurking in the region and the trio must protect themselves as well as fight this overwhelming demon. Let’s talk about Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 spoilers, release date, and time.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date, Cast, Spoilers & Leaks

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

In Demon Slayer’s season, 3 episode 4 recap, the manager of the house learns about the disappearance of Zenko which leaves a bad taste in his mouth. He truly doesn’t want to become the plaything of Warabihime and he detests Zenko.

Situation in District

Tanjiro and Inosuke meet at the rooftop where the latter tells Tanjiro about the sighting of a demon. Tanjiro asks Inosuke to not get excited and wait for the instructions from Tengen. Tengen arrives to inform them of bad news. He tells them to leave the entertainment district immediately.

According to Tengen, Zenitsu has put them into a quite dangerous situation. He feels that an upper-rank demon will arrive in the district to cause some trouble. That’s why he wants them to flee as soon as possible. Tanjiro tries to convince Tengen to let them assist him, however, he leaves immediately.

Daki’s Appearance

Daki appears in the house and grabs Koinatsu from behind intending to kidnap her. She tells them she won’t be eating him since she wants a Hashira. Tanjiro gets mad and approaches to fight her. However, he gets knocked out due to her overwhelming power of her.

Tanjiro regroups and tries to find the weakness in Daki. He finds the orb that provides her powers and decides to attack it. Tanjiro tells Nezuko to not come out of the basket until and unless her life is in danger. He prepares for a water breathing technique and attacks Daki.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date, Cast, Spoilers & Leaks

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 sp Tengen arrives in the house to find one of his wives Hinatsuru. He then takes care of her and asks her about the situation.

Hinatsuru’s Situation

Hinatsuru apologizes to Tengen for failing the mission. She tells him that when she infiltrated the house, she found out Warabihime was a demon. However, due to her lack of strength, she couldn’t do anything. That’s why she took poison and pretended to be ill.

Despite that, an obi was attached to her to spy on her and kill her if she did anything suspicious. Tengen assures her that she’s now safe and shows her the obi that he killed. He tells her to leave the district as soon as possible since things are about to get nasty.

Tanjiro vs Daki

Tengen then leaves and heads to the battlefield. His entrance alerts Daki and she asks Tanjiro about the number of slayers that have infiltrated the district. However, he refuses to provide her with any answers. She tries to cut a deal with him but he still refuses.

Tanjiro then gets a hold of himself and uses Raging Sun to get away from Daki. He then proceeds to use different variations of Hinokami Kagura and keeps on attacking Daki. She notices this change in Tanjiro’s attacks and tries to remain cautious. Despite her attempts, one of the strikes from Tanjiro reaches her neck.

Anime : Demon Slayer pic.twitter.com/rnypH30cqT — Demon Slayer Pictures (@KnySlayer) December 25, 2021

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 Watch Online

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 is available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. You’ll need to subscribe to these platforms to stream the episode.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date and Time

Here is Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date and Time

Japan – 11:15 PM, January 2nd

India – 7:45 PM, January 2nd

USA/Canada – 9:15 AM, January 2nd

UK – 3:15 PM, January 2nd

Europe – 4:15 PM, January 2nd

Can Tanjiro defeat Daki? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more Demon Slayer updates, make sure to follow us on social media.