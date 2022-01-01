Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 Leaks, Spoilers, and What to Expect

Based on the manga series of the same name, Demon Slayer is an ongoing anime series currently on the Entertainment District Arc. It revolves around the story of Tanjiro who carves a path to become a demon Slayer and find the demon that caused the death of his parents. To achieve this, he embarks on a journey along with her sister Nezuko.

While traversing through the forest, Tanjiro comes across two people who go on to become his friends. He then enrolls to officially become a demon Slayer and continue his journey for finding the one that caused travesty in his family. It is a story of tragedy, events, love, and development. Let’s talk about Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 spoilers and leaks.

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 spoilers, Tengen arrives in the house to find one of his wives Hinatsuru. He then takes care of her and asks her about the situation. Let dive in deep – Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 3, episode 5.

Hinatsuru’s Situation

Hinatsuru apologizes to Tengen for failing the mission. She tells him that when she infiltrated the house, she found out Warabihime was a demon. However, due to her lack of strength, she couldn’t do anything. That’s why she took poison and pretended to be ill.

Despite that, an obi was attached to her to spy on her and kill her if she did anything suspicious. Tengen assures her that she’s now safe and shows her the obi that he killed. He tells her to leave the district as soon as possible since things are about to get nasty.

Tanjiro vs Daki

Tengen then leaves and heads to the battlefield. His entrance alerts Daki and she asks Tanjiro about the number of slayers that have infiltrated the district. However, he refuses to provide her with any answers. She tries to cut a deal with him but he still refuses.

Tanjiro then gets a hold of himself and uses Raging Sun to get away from Daki. He then proceeds to use different variations of Hinokami Kagura and keeps on attacking Daki. She notices this change in Tanjiro’s attacks and tries to remain cautious. Despite her attempts, one of the strikes from Tanjiro reaches her neck.

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 leaks, Daki once again manages to deflect the attack from Tanjiro which was pointed towards her neck. She overwhelms him and pushes him back as Tanjiro tries to regroup.

Tanjiro’s Determination

Episode 5 of Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc: Because of the use of Kagura earlier, Tanjiro is pretty exhausted and can no longer stand back. Furthermore, his body begins to hear up. We see a flashback of Tanjiro interacting with Kiyo. His body temperature rises and Kiyo recommends informing Shinobu about it. However, Tanjiro refuses.

Back to the present, through his pure determination, Tanjiro manages to get back up and attack her again. He tells her that he will no longer let her kill his beloved and aims a strike at her. However, Daki’s obi interferes in the middle and takes the blow for Daki which again saves her life.

Obi Lair

In the Ogimoto House, a woman informs other women about the appearance of a boar-like monster. They reach the place to see if it’s true and spot Inosuke. Inosuke stands in front of a hole trying to get in. He yells at the hole to prepare itself since he’s entering it.

The hole leads to the demon nest but when Inosuke tries to enter it, his head gets stuck. After some attempts and cracking a few bones, he manages to get inside. Inosuke spots several obi in the cave with different women held in them. He sees Zenitsu who is also among them.

Can Tanjiro defeat Daki? Let us know down in the comments about the Demon Slayer Entertainment District Episode 5. For more Demon Slayer updates, make sure to follow us on social media.