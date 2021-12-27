Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 Summary – Tanjiro’s Comeback, Tengen’s Move, Tanjiro vs Daki, and More

In Demon Slayer’s season 3 episode 4 summary, we have a lot of action. The big portion of the episode covered the fight between Tanjiro and Daki. Meanwhile, Tengen was able to locate and save one of his wives. He is now furious because of what demons did to her and now he is going for revenge.

Demon Slayer is an ongoing anime series based on manga of the same name. It is currently on its 3rd season and covering Entertainment District Arc. Its story follows Tanjiro in the world of demons as he pursues a demon that killed his parents. Let’s talk about Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 summary and discuss what went down in it.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 Summary – Tengen’s Move

Tengen first reached the manager of the house to find the location of Hinatsuru. He also inquired about the whereabouts of Zenko. The manager was worried because if he spilled the beans, Warabihime would kill him. However, Tengen was bigger of a worry for him.

In the end, he gave up the location of Hinatsuru who was sent to one of the houses since she was sick. As for Zenko, she had disappeared in the morning so he doesn’t know much about her. Putting a knife over his neck certainly helped Tengen in taking out information and he departed to take his wife.

Retrieving the Wife and Next Move

Tengen reached the house where Hinatsuru was staying and retrieved her. She told him that she took poison and fell ill to come out of the clutches of Warabihime who she find out was a demon. Tengen gets furious over the demon and promises that he will take care of her.

But first, he asks Hinatsuru to leave the place as he had already destroyed the obi that was spying on her. He then went to the district to look for the demon and his presence alerted Daki who was fighting Tanjiro

Tanjiro vs Daki

Tanjiro immediately started fighting Daki, however, the upper-ranked demon was too much for him. She started overwhelming him and clutched him down. Tanjiro in his mind was thinking about how weak he was, however, he regained his strength and struck Daki again which garnered him her praise.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 – What to Expect

For Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5, Tanjiro will find the courage to fight against an opponent who is much stronger than him. He will surely get overwhelmed initially, but Tanjiro we know always strikes back at the opponent with his resolve and determination.

He also has another goal, so he will surely be looking to eliminate Daki at this point. Meanwhile, Tengen is also on the move and he is probably going to take a strike at Warabihime. She’s unaware of their presence but once they both get face to face, it is going to make for an interesting scenario.

We also have situations with both Zenitsu and Inosuke. Zenitsu has disappeared without a single trace. Meanwhile, Inosuke has decided that he will be fighting the demon alone, though, Tanjiro is doing that job right now. The next episode is going to bring a lot of exciting events.

