Based on the manga series of the same name, Demon Slayer is an ongoing anime series currently in its third season. Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 spoilers and leaks are now available and we will be listing them.

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular series of all time. Recently, it broke many records and even surpassed One Piece in a one-year sales figure. Although the manga has already concluded, the anime has a lot of them to cover. Let’s talk about Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 spoilers and leaks in this blog.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 spoilers and leaks

The manager of the house learns about the disappearance of Zenko which leaves a bad taste in his mouth. He truly doesn’t want to become the plaything of Warabihime and he detests Zenko.

Situation in District

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4, Tanjiro and Inosuke meet at the rooftop where the latter tells Tanjiro about the sighting of a demon. Tanjiro asks Inosuke to not get excited and wait for the instructions from Tengen. Tengen arrives to inform them of bad news. He tells them to leave the entertainment district immediately.

According to Tengen, Zenitsu has put them into a quite dangerous situation. He feels that an upper-rank demon will arrive in the district to cause some trouble. That’s why he wants them to flee as soon as possible. Tanjiro tries to convince Tengen to let them assist him, however, he leaves immediately.

Tanjiro’s Plan

Inosuke tells Tanjiro about the upgrade in their ranks. Because of it, Tanjiro gains some confidence about defeating the upper-ranked demon. He tells Inosuke to meet him in the evening after completing the chores in their respective houses and then initiate the plan.

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 leaks, the evening strikes, and Tanjiro gets greeted by Koinatsu. She tells him that she knew about hai disguise all along. Tanjiro bids farewell to her and when he leaves, Daki appears behind Koinatsu. Tanjiro smells the arrival of an upper-ranked demon.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 Leaks

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 leaks, Inosuke waits for Tanjiro to arrive however he doesn’t appear. The time that they decide to meet passes and Inosuke decides to take things into his own hands.

Tengen’s Fury

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4, Inosuke is in a rage decides to carry out the mission all by himself and asks the mice to get him his sword. Meanwhile, Tengen confronts Omitsu’s husband and asks him about the whereabouts of Zenko and Hinatsuru. He grabs him by the throat and places a knife at it.

Omitsu reveals the information about both of them. He informs him that Zenko disappeared in the morning and Hinatsuru has been sick. Tengen swears that he will come back to save Hinatsuru and leaves to deal with the upper-ranked demon.

Daki’s Appearance

Daki appears in the house and grabs Koinatsu from behind intending to kidnap her. She tells she won’t be eating him since she wants a Hashira. Tanjiro gets mad and approaches to fight her. However, he gets knocked out due to her overwhelming power of her.

Tanjiro regroups and tries to find the weakness in Daki. He finds the orb that provides her powers and decides to attack it. Tanjiro tells Nezuko to not come out of the basket until and unless her life is in danger. He prepares for a water breathing technique and attacks Daki.

What are your expectations from Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4? Leave your thoughts in the comments. For more Demon Slayer content, make sure to follow us on social media. You can watch all Demon Slayer episodes on Crunchyroll and Funimation.