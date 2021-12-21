Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date, Cast, Spoilers, and Leaks

Based on the manga series of the same name, Demon Slayer is an anime adaptation of the highest-selling manga series of the past couple of years. It tells the story of Tanjiro, a young swordsman who loses his parents due to an attack by a demon.

His sister Nezuko also becomes the prey of the demon and turns into one herself. He embarks on a quest to find the demon who annihilated his family and possibly find the cure for his sister. Let’s talk about Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 release date, spoilers, and more.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date, Cast, Spoilers & Leaks

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

In Demon Slayer’s season 3 episode 3 recap, Makio tries to escape from the Oni Demon, but she fails. Suddenly, Inosuke appears in the room and the demon goes into hiding.

Chase

In this Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc Episode 3, as soon as Inosuke enters the room, Demon hides in the ceiling, and Inosuke senses it. The demon tries to escape and Inosuke chases after it. However, he loses him in the mid-way and ends up punching a customer.

He blames the customer for this incident. Meanwhile, in Kyogoku house, Zenitsu resumes his search for Hinatsuru. Since there’s still an atmosphere of mourning, he’s unable to find any relevant information related to Hinatsuru.

Confrontation with Warabihime

He uses his listening skills to try to sneak into a conversation. Zenitsu picks up on something where he hears a girl crying in the corner. He approaches the girl to see the issue, however, Warabihime arrives who seems to be the head of the house.

Warabihime starts assaulting the girl and Zenitsu holds her arm to stop. She does stop however hits Zenitsu which causes him to go into an unconscious state. After waking up, the three girls tend to his wounds and thank him for standing up for them.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date, Cast, Spoilers & Leaks

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

In Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc Episode 4 spoilers, Zenitsu runs away from the house the next morning. The news reaches the manager who gets angry at “her”.

Immediate Trouble

The manager despite being angry tells the staff not to bother about Zenitsu. He decides to chase him down. Meanwhile, Tanjiro and Inosuke return on the rooftop to report to Tengen.

Inosuke excitedly explains to Tanjiro about the demon he saw while he was in the house. Tanjiro tries to calm him down and tells him not to make any assumptions until Tengen and Zenitsu arrive. Tengen arrives and tells them that Zenitsu might’ve put them in danger.

Daki

Tengen informs them to leave the district as soon as possible while he will continue the mission alone. The boys are disappointed but Inosuke shows Tanjiro their updated ranks. They both decide to meet at the night.

Before leaving the house, Tanjiro meets Koinatsu for the last time. To his surprise, she already knew he was a boy. He explains the reason for his disguise and prepares to leave. However, in the brink of a moment, Daki appears behind Koinatsu.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc Episode 3 "What Are You?" is streaming now on @Crunchyroll and @Funimation! ✨ pic.twitter.com/BoSwKfgBgg — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) December 19, 2021

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date and Time

Here is Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 release date and time.

Japan – 11:15 PM, December 26th

India – 7:45 PM, December 26th

USA/Canada – 9:15 AM, December 26th

UK – 3:15 PM, December 26th

Europe – 4:15 PM, December 26th

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 Watch Online

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. You’ll need a subscription to stream all the episodes of the show.

Will the trio be able to locate Tengen’s wives? Leave your thoughts down in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.