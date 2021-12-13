Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date, Cast, Spoiler & Leaks

Based on the record-breaking manga series of the same name, Demon Slayer is an ongoing anime series currently on its 3rd season. It features the story of Tanjiro, a young boy from the village who hunts for the demon who killed his parents.

He is joined by his sister Nezuko who is turned into a demon. Later on, Zenitsu and Inosuke also join him as they become professional demon slayers and hunt for the demons who terrorize the world. With the Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc underway, we have a lot to cover. Let’s talk about Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3 release date, spoilers, and more.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2 Recap

In Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc Episode 2 recap, Sound Hashira, Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu arrive in the Entertainment District. Tengen asks them to look for his wife but Zenitsu gets angered.

Search for Wives

Zenitsu feels that Tengen is just messing around with them. He informs them that he has three wives and they’ve gone missing after being on the mission. So he wants them to search for all of his wives.

He devises a plan for the three of them to dress up as a woman to infiltrate the courtesan house and gather information. After dressing up, he lines them up to present them. Tanjiro is the first one to be taken away by a courtesan house. The next one is Inosuke while Zenitsu remains with Tengen.

Hunt for Demon

Tengen feels something eerie in the air and leaves Zenitsu all alone by himself. Meanwhile, Tanjiro learns from one of the courtesans about a woman named Suma. She ran away with one of the customers and Tanjiro decides to save her. Other courtesans are skeptical of him so he tells them that he’s the actual sister of Suma.

Tanjiro continues to carry out different tasks to meddle with the people. Meanwhile, Inosuke is annoyed by wearing Kimono but he can’t take it off. He hears a sound coming from the room which mentions Makio. He goes in to take a look and sights a demon.

Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc Episode 3 Spoilers

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3 spoilers, Makio tries to escape from the Oni Demon, but she fails. Suddenly, Inosuke appears in the room and the demon goes into hiding.

Chase

As soon as Inosuke enters the room, Demon hides in the ceiling, and Inosuke senses it. The demon tries to escape and Inosuke chases after it. However, he loses him in the mid-way and ends up punching a customer.

He blames the customer for this incident. Meanwhile, in Kyogoku house, Zenitsu resumes his search for Hinatsuru. Since there’s still an atmosphere of mourning, he’s unable to find any relevant information related to Hinatsuru.

Confrontation with Warabihime

He uses his listening skills to try to sneak into a conversation. Zenitsu picks up on something where he hears a girl crying in the corner. He approaches the girl to see the issue, however, Warabihime arrives who seems to be the head of the house.

Zenitsu senses that she’s a demon as she asks Zenitsu about what he was doing. She then grabs the girl by her ear which causes her to scream in pain and agony. Zenitsu could no longer take it, so he holds Warabihime by her arm.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 Watch Online

You can watch Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc Episode 3 on Crunchyroll and Funimation. For Demon Slayer season 2 episode 2 and other previous episodes, you can follow the same platform.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date and Time

Here is Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc Episode 3 release date and time.

Japan – 11:15 PM, December 19th

India – 7:45 PM, December 19th

USA/Canada – 9:15 AM, December 19th

UK – 3:15 PM, December 19th

Europe – 4:15 PM, December 19th

Will Inosuke be able to catch Oni Demon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.