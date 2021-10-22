Demon Slayer became the best-selling manga of last year, beating the likes of One Piece who remained at the top for years. One of the biggest reasons for that success came from its anime adaptation which was dubbed by many as the best animation they’ve seen in years.

Ufotable has been right on the money with its animation and you can look at its previous titles for confirmation. With the huge success of the first season of Demon Slayer, they aren’t going to just stop there. The second season of Demon Slayer is hitting the screens and here is everything we know about it so far.

Demon Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Read Here All All Latest Update

Demon Slayer Season 2 Plot

If we go by the chapters, the Mugen Train arc is next in line to get the adaptation from the manga. Though there was already a movie about it produced by Ufotable, the studio is still going to include the relevant episodes in its second season of the anime.

For those who’ve already watched the movie, you already know how epic this plot of the story is. We have an incredible fight between the Demon Slayers and Enmu on the Mugen Train. While Enmu posed a huge danger to the group because of his abilities, he was subdued.

The next arc that Ufotable will include for this season is Entertainment District Arc which focuses on the events taking place after the Mugen Train incident. In this, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke will join Hashira and Tengen.

They will investigate the missing wives involved in rumors of missing demons. They will go to the district of Yoshiwara and unveil the truth that lies beneath the surface.

Demon Slayer Season 1 Recap

In Demon Slayer season 1 recap, the season concluded on Rehabilitation Training Arc. It started with the trail of Tanjiro before the Hashira. He was accused of keeping a demon sister with him and not doing anything about it.

It was rough for him as higher authorities were against him. However, through the help of some members and consolidation, he was able to evade the punishment. Once the trial concluded, Tanjiro joined his friends to complete his training.

While training, the trio of Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inousuke master the technique of Total Concentration: Constant which would prove to be pretty useful later on. Tanjiro also learns about Shinobu and some other things related to demon Slayers.

Once the training for over, the trio head towards Flame Hashira to accompany him on the mission on the train. Meanwhile, Muzan kills the lower ranks excluding Enmu, and pursues to destroy the Demon Slayer corp.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Release Date

Here is the Demon Slayer season 2 release date and time for you to watch.

Japan – 11:15 PM, October 10 th

India – 7:45 PM, October 10 th

USA/Canada – 9:15 AM, October 10 th

UK – 3:15 PM, October 10 th

Europe – 4:15 PM, October 10th

Demon Slayer Season 2 Where to Watch?

Demon Slayer season 2 is available to stream on multiple platforms for English subs outside of Asia which includes Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu. In Australia and New Zealand, Anime Labs is providing streaming services for this season.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Cast

Find below the cast of Demon Slayer.

Tanjiro – Hanae Natsuki

Zenitsu – Shimono Hiro

Nezuko – Kitou Akari

Inousuke – Matsuoka Yoshitsugu

Tengen – Konishi Katsuyuki

What are your expectations from Demon Slayer season 2? Let us know down in the comments. For more Demon Slayer updates, make sure to follow us on social media.