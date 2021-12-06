Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc Episode 2 Release Date, Recap, Spoilers, and More

Based on the manga series of the same name, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba aka Entertainment District Arc is an ongoing anime series currently in its second season. It revolves around the protagonist Tanjiro who wants to find the demon who killed his parents and cure his sister Nezuko.

Demon Slayer has become one of the most popular anime on the planet, courtesy of Ufotable. Its manga sales have skyrocketed and the TV show looks to enjoy the same success. The first episode of this new arc is already out, let’s talk about Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc episode 2 release date, spoilers, and more.

Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc Episode 2 Release Date, Recap and Spoilers

Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc Episode 1 Recap

In Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc EP1 recap, Akaza, and Muzan meet up with each other after a while. Muzan is wearing a disguise to cover himself. Upon meeting, he reveals that his disappointment with Akaza.

Pledge to Kill

Akaza wasn’t able to kill the rest of the demon hunters barring Rengoku. Muzan expected him to achieve this task but he failed to do so. To get Muzan’s trust back, Akaza pledges that he will kill Tanjiro.

Muzan gives him one more opportunity considering his skill. However, Akaza too is determined to succeed in his task and get on the good side of Muzan. Meanwhile, Tanjiro departs to go and meet Senjuro who is the brother of Kyojuro.

Trip to Entertainment District

After his journey, Tanjiro finally meets Senjuro. Tanjiro wants to learn a new technique from Senjuro and the latter assures him that he will teach him. It is the sun breathing technique which is known by the name of Hinokami Kagura.

It’s been 4 months since the death of Rengoku and Tanjiro and others are ready for their next mission. He along with Zenitsu and Inousuke is ready to go to Japan’s Red Light District area and they’re accompanied by Sound Hashira. Their mission is to locate the demon within the area.

Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc Episode 2 Spoilers

In Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc Season 2 Episode 2 spoilers, Tengen demands respect from the three of them and asks them to bow to him. Tanjiro falls to the charm of Tengen, however, Zenitsu realizes the scheme.

Matchmaker

The mission starts and Tengen takes a huge leap forward which leaves the rest of the team behind. They chase after him and manage to catch up. Tengen asks them to look for a woman that he can marry.

Zenitsu gets frustrated and asks him to not screw around. However, Tengen tells him that he’s already has a wife and he’s looking for his wife who was unable to respond to his letters. Zenitsu doesn’t believe him and asks him to stop indulging them in his fantasies.

Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc Episode 2

Finding Suitor

Taanjiro goes through the letters of Tengen and comments on their quantity. Tengen tells him that he has 3 wives that’s why the large quantity. Zenitsu gets mad at him and receives a punch in the process. To infiltrate the area, Tengen dresses three of them as girls.

Tengen lines them up and looks for the suitor for three of them. The first one to go is Tanjiro who gets taken by the Tokito House. After that, a woman approaches them and asks for Inosuke. Now it’s only Zenitsu who is left stranded with Tengen.

Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc Episode 2 Watch Online

Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc season 2 episode 2 is available to watch online on Funimation and Crunchyroll. You can subscribe to the platform and stream the episode.

Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc Episode 2 Release Date and Time

Here is the Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc season 2 episode 2 release date and time.

Japan – 11:15 PM, December 12th

India – 7:45 PM, December 12th

USA/Canada – 9:15 AM, December 12th

UK – 3:15 PM, December 12th

Europe – 4:15 PM, December 12th

What will the trio find in Red Light District?