Demise To 2020: Leslie Jones tells Charlie Brooker she avoided Black Mirror

To check out this video clip please permit JavaScript, and contemplate upgrading to a internet

browser that

supports HTML5

movie

Loss of life To 2020 star Leslie Jones had no qualms telling Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker that she’d by no means viewed his hit Netflix sequence.

The comic, who is set to attribute in his new job along with the likes of Friends’ Lisa Kudrow and Stranger Things’ Joe Keery, unveiled that she imagined the dystopian present was a ‘broke down ass Twilight Zone’ and had earlier avoided viewing it.

Talking at the Dying To 2020 press convention alongside Brooker and her co-stars, Jones confessed: ‘I experienced never ever found Black Mirror right before, I’m so sorry.’

‘We’re all good friends listed here,’ chuckled Brooker.

‘People have been telling me to view it and I was like, “Ah, which is possibly a broke down ass Twilight Zone, I really do not want to see that sh*t”,’ Jones ongoing.

Jones extra that she last but not least managed to capture up with Black Mirror, but was left disturbed by the White Christmas episode, which tells the tale of a gentleman who is blocked by his associate, leaving her as almost nothing but a silhouette in his lifetime.

‘It freaked me fully out for the reason that I really do not have an understanding of the blocking point,’ she said. ‘Because my issue is if you block any person, simply cannot they nevertheless conquer you up? It don’t subject if you see them or not.

‘You blocking me really don’t imply absolutely nothing if there are nonetheless visuals coming at you, I’m nevertheless likely to beat your ass. You can block me all you want to but you can’t block these fists.’

To look at this online video you should enable JavaScript, and look at upgrading to a website

browser that

supports HTML5

movie

Jones concluded: ‘All of that guy freaked me out. So when they sent me the scripts, I was like, “Oh, I want to go through this script”.’

Jones is set to enjoy behavioural therapist Dr Maggie Gravel in Brooker’s Loss of life To 2020, which is set to be launched subsequent week.

More: Netflix



Loss of life to 2020 options fictional characters speaking about serious occasions in a bombastic mockumentary.

It is not mocking or building light of what comprised it but fairly it finds the humor in the absurd and terrible.

Demise To 2020 launches Sunday 27th December on Netflix.

Got a story?

If you’ve acquired a celeb story, video clip or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment group by emailing us [email protected] kingdom, calling 020 3615 2145 or by viewing our Post Stuff website page – we’d really like to listen to from you.