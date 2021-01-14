Demise Cab For Cutie launch ‘Georgia EP’ to celebrate runoff election victory

Loss of life Taxi For Cutie have unveiled their modern ‘Georgia EP’ to streaming services – hear below.

The five-piece at first shared the collection via Bandcamp for a 24-hour time period on December 24, with proceeds going in the direction of the Ga-primarily based voters’ legal rights organisation Good Fight.

In celebration of the Democrats’ victory in the state’s runoff elections final week, Dying Cab have now uploaded the EP to Spotify, Apple Songs and all other key streaming platforms.

Showing in a new online video, the band informed supporters they have been “so happy” with the final results in Georgia and unveiled that the release lifted more than $100,000 (£73k) for Fair Battle, “which we’ve normally been massive supporters of we’re actually stoked.”

“So, we hope you enjoy it and we hope to see you men in man or woman really before long!”

Death Taxi also declared that ‘Georgia EP’ would be arriving on peach vinyl “very soon”. You can check out the movie earlier mentioned.

Recorded underneath coronavirus-enforced quarantine, the EP consists of handles of Georgia artists TLC (‘Waterfalls’), Neutral Milk Resort (‘The King of Carrot Flowers, Pt. 1’), R.E.M. (‘Fall On Me’), Vic Chesnutt (‘Flirted With You All My Life’) and Cat Power (‘Metal Heart’).

“We’ve recorded this assortment of new music as the two a celebration of this monumental accomplishment and to provide support for the fight ahead – in this scenario, the upcoming exclusive Senate election in January,” DCFC described upon the project’s preliminary launch.

Prior to the US presidential election, Demise Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard threw his assistance powering now-president-elect Joe Biden, executing The Postal Service’s ‘Some Great Heights’ for the Democratic Nationwide Convention.