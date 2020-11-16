Demi Lovato Is Red Hot at Sparkling Outfit in People’s Choice Awards 2020

Demi Lovato sparkles her way down the carpeting when creating her grand entrance in the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday (November 15) in the Barker Hangar at Santa Monica, Calif.

The 28-year old singer would soon be hosting the event that day! Before hitting the carpeting, she shared with a selfie movie she shot into her dressing room when preparing to pose for the cameras. Take a look under

Demi is not nominated for any awards this past season, however she had been featured in the film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, that can be up for Your Comedy Film of 2020.

Though in the crimson rug, Demi stated that she enjoys her co-star Will Ferrell‘s films like Elf and Measure Brothers.

FYI: Demi will be sporting a Naeem Khan shirt and trousers, Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers, Nickho Rey rings, along with Peter Marco rings.