Demi Lovato back again in the studio, suggests Scooter Braun

Demi Lovato is back in the studio doing work on new new music, in accordance to her manager Scooter Braun.

The record executive, who also manages the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, took to Twitter yesterday (January 3) to announce that Lovato was back again recording.

“Demi is in the studio,” he wrote, adhering to it up with a pair of emoji eyes.

The singer, whose last album was 2017’s ‘Tell Me You Appreciate Me’, recently appeared on All Time Low’s ‘Monsters’, along with blackbear.

Demi is in the studio 👀

— Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) January 3, 2021

The pop punk band teamed up with their “long time friend” on a new version of the observe from their acclaimed LP, ‘Wake Up, Sunshine’.

Lovato also teamed up with up with Marshmello in September for a new consciousness tune termed ‘OK Not To Be OK’, unveiled to coincide with Wolrd Suicide Avoidance Day.

According to a press launch, the music – penned by Gregory “Aldae” Hein, James Gutch and James Nicholas Bailey – serves “as a humbling reminder that it is ok to permit go of inner thoughts of self-question and embrace the fact that we’re all human”.

Meanwhile, Pharrell Williams has shared his ideas on the the latest dispute concerning Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun, following the latter notoriously bought the singer’s former report label and the grasp legal rights to her very first six albums.

Braun’s Ithaca Holdings LLC obtained the Massive Device Label Group back again in June 2019, giving the business the legal rights to 6 of Swift’s albums from her 2006 self-titled debut through to 2017’s ‘Reputation’. The singer signed with Republic Information, who are owned by Common Songs Team, in 2018.

Talking in a new job interview, Pharrell named the fall out among the pair “unfortunate” and claimed that the business is not constantly reasonable to its artists.