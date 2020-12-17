Deliver Me The Horizon’s ‘Live At The Royal Albert Hall’ to strike streaming expert services tomorrow

A recording of Bring Me The Horizon‘s 2016 demonstrate at The Royal Albert Corridor will be out there on streaming solutions as of tomorrow (December 18).

‘Live At The Albert Hall’ captures a functionality in help of Teenage Cancer Trust, for which they were accompanied by a comprehensive orchestra.

The album was in the beginning introduced as a constrained edition CD, vinyl and digital down load that year, but has not ahead of been offered on streaming companies.

The setlist from the present is as follows:

01. ‘Intro (Overture: At the Earth’s Curve)/Doomed’02. ‘Happy Song’03. ‘Go to Hell, for Heaven’s Sake’04. ‘Avalanche’05. ‘It Never ever Ends’06. ‘Sleepwalking’07. ‘Empire (Allow Them Sing)’08. ‘Throne’09. ‘Shadow Moses’10. ‘True Friends’11. ‘Follow You’12. ‘Can You Experience My Heart’13. ‘Antivist’14. ‘Drown’15. ‘Oh No’

Continuing their assistance for the charity, previously nowadays it was declared that Convey Me The Horizon are amongst the artists who have signed up to a distinctive charity raffle that is getting run by the Teenage Most cancers Rely on.

The ‘Christmas Rocks’ raffle is giving personalised, just one-of-a-type prizes which have been donated by a host of bands, with just about every raffle ticket setting up at just £5.

As very well as AC/DC (who are featuring an autographed and personalised ‘Power Up’ LP) and Provide Me The Horizon (whose prizes include things like a personalised video clip concept from associates of the band and an autographed and personalised duplicate of ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ on 12″ vinyl), the likes of Enter Shikari, Architects, Twin Atlantic, Bullet For My Valentine and Don Broco are also involved.