Delayed Friends reunion to movie at March

The long-delayed Friends reunion particular is expected to take in March, actor Matthew Perry states a year later strategies to get the cast back together were cheered from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Friends reunion being rescheduled to the start of March. Seems like we’ve got a busy season coming up. And that is how I like it” Perry tweeted Thursday.

The one third unscripted particular was designed to establish the HBO Max streaming agency in May 2020 but intends to picture it’s been postponed by the pandemic which closed down production at Hollywood at mid-March.

A source near the production said on Thursday programs were being finalised but also the very first portion of 2021 was that the target for taping.

Friends, starring Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc since twentysomethings living in nyc, finished in 2004 later 10 years.

Nevertheless it is still one of the very famous TV shows in reruns.

HBO Max stated before this year it expected to film the reunion from the studio using a live crowd.

Hollywood films and tv shows have gradually resumed production under complicated security guidelines which have social distancing and regular testing for crews and cast.