Defensive Tottenham denied by Wolves to increase winless run

ottenham’s defensive tactic was punished 5 minutes from time as Wolves earned a deserved point on Sunday.

Tanguy Ndombele opened the scoring soon after 57 seconds as Spurs looked to climb into third place, and had been on major for the opening 20 minutes.

Nevertheless, Ndombele’s purpose would change out to be a scarce attack for the site visitors at Molineux as they quickly retreated as Wolves huffed and puffed for an equaliser.

Spurs dug in throughout the 2nd 50 percent, not registering a shot on target just after the 21st moment and searching for to demonstrate their new defensive metal under Jose Mourinho as they repelled marauding runs from Adama Traore and trickery by Fabio Silva in the penalty place.

But Wolves had been rewarded for their relentless attacking when defender Romain Saiss achieved a corner ahead of Harry Kane and headed the ball in for 1-1.