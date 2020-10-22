Defence claims former pupil fabricated rape offenses from ex-Canadian Olympic taekwondo trainer

The sexual assault allegations made by a former pupil of multi-time Olympic taekwondo Shin Wook Lim are manufactured and therefore so are much like descriptions of sexual abuse perpetrated with a Winnipeg taekwondo trainer, Lim’s defence attorney said Thursday.

Lim has pleaded not guilty to 15 counts between the alleged sexual assault or sexual touching of 2 female pupils between 2013 and 2017.

The very first complainant testified Tuesday she had been sexually assaulted by Lim over twenty years beginning when she had been 15 years old. In her testimony, she stated the abuse slowly escalated from improper messages into compelled touching and kissing to rape involving 2014 and 2017. Her individuality is still under a publication ban.

In the conclusion of cross-examination on Thursday,” Lim’s attorney Danielle Robitaille requested the complainant to acknowledge the abuse never occurred.

“Surely not,” that the complainant responded.

The complainant testified that she wrote regarding the event of Winnipeg trainer King Yeung to get a criminology course in 2018, mentioning media posts documenting Yeung’s guilty plea in 2017 for sexually assaulting three small pupils.

She refused that composing the paper, also titled”The misuse of power from the martial arts area,” actuated her to recognize she was mistreated. She explained it had been following a later lecture inside her criminology course if she”put the dots together” and recognized what was done for her by Lim wasn’t for her own gain but also for Lim’s.

“This is exactly the exact same analysis, I’d suggestthat you come to on your newspaper about King Yeung,” Robitaille said. The complainant agreed but stated that in the time of writing the newspaper, her memories of abuse were nevertheless”locked off” in a box inside her mind.

Robitaille explained the complainant’s allegations had commonalities using all the news reports of Yeung’s instance, such as references to”grooming,” Yeung being in a place of power, ” a pattern of abuse which occurred occasionally and the term”inappropriately touched”

The complainant stated she couldn’t remember using the expression”inappropriately touched” and stated she was just describing the abuse she’d experienced.

In answer to queries in Crown prosecutor Jill Witkin, the complainant stated there were aspects of this Yeung situation that weren’t in her allegations.

Robitaille also challenged the trustworthiness of the complainant’s memory, even pointing out inconsistencies between a few of her reports to authorities, in the preliminary inquiry and in trial, such as whether a door has been secured, whether her panties and shorts were dragged down and whether she had been pushed against a doorway during a number of their sexual assaults.

The complainant stated her memory of a”little details” enclosing the sexual assaults had vanished and she couldn’t clearly remember whether she was pushed from a door or the wall beside the doorway or exactly what she was wearing.

Since there was many cases of misuse, a few had mixed together over time,” she explained.

She denied she had been lying to the authorities or in court after her balances whined, and stated she had been telling the facts as she recalled it in the moment.

She claimed that she definitely remembered what happened to your own entire body.

Robitaille remarked that the complainant had left describing some cases of sexual assault in her testimony at the preliminary inquiry and in the trial.

The complainant said she had been sharing much info she might not have understood she had not said several things.

“This had been saying vomitI had been saying so many items that I had not mentioned at a year and a half actually,” she explained. “It is not that I do not recall it happening.”

The trial persists.