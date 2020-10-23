Deepika Padukone yells Her Following Co-Star Prabhas On Your Own Birthday

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas are set to be observed together in Nag Ashwin’s science-fiction drama that has been bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies. The two superstars have collaborated for the first time which in itself has grown into among the greatest news from the realm of entertainment this season. Deepika and Prabhas is going to be found at a never noticed before type of narrative, which the manufacturers feel with become etched in the history of Indian theatre.

Now, on Prabhas’s 41st birthday, his upcoming co-star Deepika Padukone delivered birthday wishes to the celebrity. She also posted a monochrome photo of this celebrity and composed,”Dearest @actorprabhas gives you great health and happiness always! Hope you get a fantastic year!” Sweet, is not it? Have a look at the article below.