Deepika Padukone will be given a huge paycheque because of her character in Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan is eventually set to finish his two-year hiatus in movies using Pathan. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in major roles. The throw has surely got fans excited because it’ll be the first-time SRK and John discuss the display and after all, it’s always exciting to watch Deepika along with Shah Rukh Khan together.

An account in a major news portal site has promised the celebrity is going to be given a whopping Rs. 15 crore because of her role in the movie. A source near the project said,”She’s easily the richest female celebrities along with Alia Bhatt now, and everybody else in Yash Raj Films in addition to SRK, was eager to have Deepika on board this particular movie, to ensure it is among the greatest casting coups from the entire year ahead. It is a nicely sketched personality for Deepika and she’ll begin shooting early next calendar year. She’s spent her dates along with her acting charges for the movie is roughly Rs. 14 into 15 crore”

It’s stated that the total budget of the movie is roughly Rs. 200 crore.