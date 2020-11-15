Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and more pole apocalyptic Diwali fantasies

The festival of lights, Diwali might happen to be somewhat low-key this season on account of this outbreak, but it was able to keep families together, stirring in candy parties while at lockdown. B-town, also skipped the lavish parties this season and spent time with their nearest and dearest at home.

Posting images in their indoor parties, stars wanted their fans with amazing messages of love and hope that Diwali. Sharing their fresh adventure of simply getting dressed to remain in your home and enjoy meals, discussions and the small pleasures this round, celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and much more posted amazing images and messages in their social websites.

Scroll to find out what these actors had to say about their perspectives about the festival and the way they celebrated this season.

# &; 13# &; 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13; &# 1 13;