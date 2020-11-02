Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi snapped in the airport

Deepika Padukone is set to be observed in manager Shakun Batra’s following untitled job. The actress was shooting the Exact Same in Goa Alongside Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Dhairya Karwa to the past couple of days. The movie is set to be contingent upon new-age relationships.

Now, we snapped that the throw as they returned to Mumbai in the airport. Deepika was spotted sporting a striped midi while Ananya Panday chosen for a casual yet stylish avatar. Siddhant Chaturvedi on the opposite hand came out into the paparazzi because he zoomed off into his journey. Take a look at the most recent images of the cast beneath.