Deena Cortese pregnant

October 27, 2020
2 Min Read
26 October 2020

Deena Cortese is still pregnant.

Deena Cortese’s pregnancy statement (c) Instagram/Deena Cortese

The’Jersey Shore’ celebrity announced she’s expecting her second child with her husband Christopher Buckner by revealing images of these, along with their own 21-month-old kid CJ, dressed in Halloween outfits.

She composed Instagram:”We are very excited to announce we are anticipating Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021. Our hearts are full of so much love and pleasure! CJ will be the best big brother !!! #blessed #growingfamily sooo for everybody that was inquiring YES YES YES. . I am pregnant #ismellachild #cantscarememywifeispregnant #Itsnotrickimgonnabeabigbrother (sic)”

Deena’s T-shirt was emblazoned with”I smell a kid” – a line in the 1993 film’Hocus Pocus – while Christopher composed a shirt which stated:”Can not frighten me. My spouse is pregnant”

Young CJ also donned a black Halloween T-shirt, along with his research:”It is not a hint, I’m likely to be a big brother”

The bunch had a sign composed whole with the concept:”This small pumpkin will be a big brother. Due to arrive May 1, 2021.”

What is more, the group decorated pumpkins to exhibit their maternity news, plus in addition they had orange blossoms and also a Halloween wreath on screen outside their door.

Deena additionally attached among her ultrasound pictures to a miniature pumpkin, that has been put on top of a hay bale.

The 33-year old guy’Jersey Shore’ alumni Nicole”Snooki” Polizzi, along with Jennifer”JWoww” Farley both congratulated her to the baby information.

Snooki composed:”YASSSSS MAWMA So excited for you! (sic)”

JWoww shared:”top information”

