Declan Rice Newest updates, Giroud linked to Atletico shift, Simakan interest

Satisfied NEW Year, BLUES Supporters!

The transfer window is open up and that can only necessarily mean just one factor. Speculation!

To kick us off, Chelsea have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to indication Jadon Sancho.

The Borussia Dortmund star has been constantly connected with a shift back to the Leading League.

And in accordance to CBS Soccer podcast Que Golazo, there are TWO doable destinations for the England international.

Chelsea are now preserving an eye on his problem in Germany and could dash United’s hopes of landing the 20-year-aged.

But equally clubs will have to hold out right up until the finish of the period – Dortmund are not taking into consideration a January sale of the star winger.

1 person who did swap Germany for West London was Timo Werner and Frank Lampard WILL get the very best out of the striker, according to Tony Cascarino.

The former Blues star thinks a strike husband or wife may be necessary to improve Werner’s variety.

He instructed talkSPORT: “It’s a bit like Michael Owen Michael Owen without the need of Emile Heskey was by no means going to be the exact participant.

“Michael was blisteringly swift but had not the finest of touches, but he often fired targets when he had a large lad beside him to take the pressure off him.

“Werner is just the very same to me he is blisteringly brief, his contact is not excellent, he’s technically not negative but not great… he cannot perform centre-forward on his individual.

“He just just cannot, since he can’t lead a line or carry players into enjoy. He has to engage in off the remaining aspect of a person.”

In unfortunate information, former Chelsea manager Tommy Docherty passed away on New Year’s Eve at the age of 92.

The Blues said their ‘sadness’ after he shed a long battle with health issues.

Signing up for the club in 1961, he could not stop relegation from Division A person but revitalised the club and introduced the all-Blue package plan that continues to be nowadays.

With a team dubbed ‘Docherty’s Diamonds’, he led Chelsea to a League Cup earn and FA Cup last just before leaving in 1967.