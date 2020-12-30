Declan Rice and Haaland Most recent updates, Giroud to Atletico Madrid

Early morning CHELSEA Enthusiasts

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud could be on the move in January with Atletico Madrid reportedly keen on signing him.

The LaLiga outfit are in the current market for a new centre-ahead after they mutually agreed to terminate the deal of ex-Blues enthusiast favorite Diego Costa.

In accordance to Rai Activity, Diego Simeone has eyed up a prospective shift for the Frenchman who is in the remaining year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

And Simeone has also spoken of Atletico’s fascination in Spanish remaining-back again Marcos Alonso.

Speaking yesterday in advance of their clash towards Getafe, he stated: “I am not chatting about what is currently being claimed from the outside. I’m thinking about tomorrow’s activity.”

In other information, Frank Lampard is statistically Chelsea’s joint-worst Premier League supervisor since Roman Abramovich bought the club.

His recent points-per-recreation (PPG) history of 1.70 is matched only by Andre Villas-Boas at the base of the pile.

Lampard has 27 wins, 11 draws and 16 defeats from his 54 league online games in charge given that changing Maurizio Sarri in the summer time of 2019.

And eventually, West Ham midfielder Mark Noble has admitted he is not sure whether or not Chelsea focus on Declan Rice’s lengthy-time period upcoming is with the Hammers.

He informed talkSPORT: “He’s nevertheless understanding his trade, he’ll get substantially much better with knowledge. I’m hoping it’s here [at West Ham] but in this video game you under no circumstances know.

“I’m positive he’ll be a major, top rated player and an even superior player in several years to appear.