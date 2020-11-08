Debbie Gibson Has Surprising Choice for Who Would Perform Her in Potential Biopic

Debbie Gibson will be preparing to tell her own story ! )

While guest co-hosting Entertainment Tonight before this week, even the 50-year old singer reminisced about”hitting on the club” at just 16-centuries, also spoke about the chance of turning her life into a biopic.

“I have been approached to do a biopic of my entire life,” Debbie shared with ET’s bunch Kevin Frazier, that subsequently asked who she’d want to play with in a film.

“Ooh, that is a great question. You know who can likely do it’s Jojo Siwa,” Debbie stated. “Can not you see her performing Electric Youth 2020 with her lightening bolt cosmetics on her head. She is sort of got energy”

Debbie was just 16 if she published her debut album from the Blue at 1987. She then hit the nightclubs to do her music, including hits such as”Shake Your Love,””Out of the Blue,” and”Foolish Beat.”

“I had been 16 therefore that my mother, who is mad in the best way, was just like,’Come on children, we are hitting the club circuit,” Debbie remembered. “My mother goes in and gather the cash upfront by the club proprietor. She moves,’Children, if I am not back 20 moments, somebody is coming . ”’