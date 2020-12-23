Deavan Clegg Flaunts Substantial Diamond Ring to Supporters: Is She Engaged?!

Last thirty day period, Deavan Clegg hinted at an engagement to Topher Park, even though she did not confirm nearly anything.

Now, she has supplied supporters an eye-popping close-up glimpse at her lovely diamond ring.

On Sunday, December 20, Deavan Clegg confirmed off her manicure on her Instagram Stories.

As you can see in the screenshots beneath, she had her nails performed in seasonally ideal hues.

We’re finding huge candycane vibes from these. It really is a excellent sample.

Though Deavan made it quite crystal clear that she’s listening to Justin Bieber as she admires her nails, her questionable audio preference is not seriously on anyone’s intellect.

You know what is? That massive ol’ ring on her left ring finger.

The silver band functions a sizable tear-formed diamond surrounded by a halo of more compact glowing stones.

This is, suffice it to say, not the to start with time that Deavan has teased enthusiasts with the probability that she could possibly be engaged to Topher Park.

She has flashed the ring formerly in photos, creating sure that it can be found this thirty day period and past month on social media.

Your still left ring finger is always a conspicuous finger. In quite a few cases, another person well known routinely staying away from showing that hand is sufficient to spark engagement rumors all by alone.

Also, Deavan’s words have had admirers on their toes pondering if an announcement is coming.

To start with of all, she has repeatedly referred to her “new journey” with Topher.

A person may issue what could be “new” about their romance until they became engaged some time this tumble.

Also, she has spoken to enthusiasts who seem to be fixated on her former connection with Jihoon Lee.

She has reminded them that she is a authentic human being with genuine thoughts and has each individual right to transfer on … and remarry.

Going on with Topher could include getting to be engaged … which is the interpretation that quite a few admirers have had.

Of course, often men and women just have on diamond rings on whichever finger they want and will not care who assumes what.

That is a incredibly reasonable frame of mind and tactic to have, specifically when you might be popular.

(And when you happen to be not famed, it can be an productive way to prevent at the very least some substantial creeps from hitting on or sexually harassing you)

If Deavan and Topher are engaged, surely congratulations are in get.

Lawfully, they is not going to be equipped to marry until eventually Jihoon eventually grants Deavan the divorce for which she has been waiting most of this 12 months.

But emotionally? Diverse persons shift on at distinct occasions. Let us hope that points with Topher go considerably better than they did with Jihoon, for her sake and for the sake of her children.

Perhaps Deavan and Topher will see in good shape to make some sort of announcement as the holiday period proceeds. New Year, new fiance?

If not, we will just have to wait around and see. Deavan has been harassed and terrorized. She understands improved than anybody that she won’t owe the 90 Working day Fiance fandom any responses.

But even though the haters are the loudest, most vicious, and therefore the most memorable, she has a ton of supporters who are content for her and thrilled for no matter what arrives upcoming.

