‘Death Stranding’ gets a ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ themed update

Death Stranding has gained a Cyberpunk 2077 update, exclusively for the Personal computer variation.

Obtainable today (December 17), the update kinds a collaboration involving the two games that extends beyond mere cosmetics. New gameplay aspects and missions have been added to Dying Stranding to totally invoke the Cyberpunk 2077 sensation. There’s no phrase on whether or not the PS4 variation will also receive the update.

Bundled in the crossover is a Cyberpunk 2077 themed bike with enhanced jumping capabilities, a highly effective robotic hand resembling the exact same a single applied by Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077, numerous new missions, holograms and beauty things for gamers to customise their character with.

The most noteworthy new inclusion is the potential to hack selected components of the entire world. Players can now disable devices this sort of as sensor poles and limited-circuit vans, making new gameplay scenarios to tackle.

Verify out the complete trailer showcasing all the new attributes beneath:

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=Sg2KBVM6pvs

The update for Death Stranding will come a handful of days soon after Cyberpunk 2077’s launch and the discovery that the game’s creator, Hideo Kojima, was a cameo in the entire world of Night Town.

Followers also also noticed a reference to the hit comedy demonstrate The Place of work in the globe of Cyberpunk 2077, which recreates a lover-favourite scene from the series.

In spite of the in-sport references, the sport has experienced a messy start, creating CD Projekt Crimson to occur forward and apologise for its complex troubles. Due to the fact then, the developer’s founders have reportedly dropped $1billion considering that its start.