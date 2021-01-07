Death In Paradise season 10 begins with surprise return of DS Cassell

Death In Paradise viewers were treated to the return of a familiar face as DS Florence Cassell came back for season 10.

The Detective Sergeant, played by Josephine Jobert, arrived back in Saint Marie to get stuck in to solving the murder of a reporter who was found dead in her pool under mysterious circumstances.

Melanie Sharpe, a 25-year-old reporter – played by Eleanor Fanyinka – is found murdered in her pool and suspicion falls on the anchor of Today with Tourné, Garfield Tourné (Patrick Robinson) and his daughter and fellow reporter Heléne Tourné (Shalisha James-Davis), despite him being on air when the death occurred.

The reporter had told her mum she was working on the ‘biggest story of her career’ just before she died, with the killer hunting down her laptop during the incident.

DS Cassell joins Neville Parker (Ralph Little) to help solve the mystery – while he also suffers from a suspected case of Sick Building Syndrome, believing the police station is making him ill.

The return of the character had been teased in the summer after Josephine was spotted filming for the series in Guadeloupe.

Executive producer Tim Key said: ‘We are delighted to be able to start filming and can’t wait to celebrate our 10th series with our audience.

‘It’s a joy to be working with Josephine Jobert again and we think the viewers will love watching her trying to get to grips with Neville.’

He added: ‘We’ve got some real treats for our long-term viewers as the series progresses – including some major surprises and the possibility of another returning face or two.

‘We are determined to make this our biggest and best series yet and can’t wait to take our viewers back to Saint Marie in 2021.’

As well as DS Cassell’s return, it was revealed in September that Jason Manford and Kelvin Fletcher would also be starring in season 10 of Death In Paradise.

Despite the pandemic, filming was still able to go ahead, though Guadeloupe was put on the quarantine list in September.

Jason revealed that he had always planned to spend two weeks isolating once he returned to the UK, reassuring fans: ‘Thanks to those concerned folks about Guadeloupe popping onto the quarantine list.

‘But I was always gonna have to quarantine for two weeks because the only way to get back is via France! Ah well!’

