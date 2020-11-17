‘Dear White Folks’ Stops Generation After Several COVID-19 Cases

‘Dear White Folks’ Stops Generation For 2 Weeks After Several COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 rears it’s ugly head once more, yet this time it’s stopped creation for a couple of weeks on a hit Netflix chain after”Many team members of this Lionsgate television show Dear White Folks for Netflix have tested positive for COVID-19,” based on some Lionsgate spokesperson.

The spokesperson continued saying,

“They’re in quarantine, along with other staff members are notified. We’re after the wellness and security protocols we’ve got set up, and the show won’t be shooting the following two months while quarantine steps are detected. The health and security of the Dear White People staff is our greatest priority.”

Dear White Folks was in the middle of filming its fourth and last season but combined a bunch of different displays needing to hit the brakes production because of COVID-19 instances. Reportedly, HBO’s The Gilded Age, ABC’s Telephone Your MotherNature, Netflix’s The Witcher and Vikings: Valhalla, NBC’s Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, Fox’s The Resident and CBS’ Youthful Sheldon and lots of others have loved members of the cast or team test positive for the virus.

That comes soon after among the series’s celebrity, Jeremy Tardy abandoned the series, alleging that he had been discriminated against through pay negotiations.

About September 11, the recurring celebrity tweeted,

Hopefully everybody is secure and things will workout to its Dear White People group members. ) What are your ideas? Speak with us under.