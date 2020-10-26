DeAndre Hopkins Accused Of Flipping Off Trump Caravan In Arizona

Breaking News

NFL Celebrity DeAndre Hopkins is accused of swerving in and from a Trump Aide in his Ferrari Prior to his Match at Arizona on Sunday… while shooting POTUS Fans Two middle fingers.

Individuals that claim to be part of their Trump rally state that the spectacle all went down in approximately 1:30 PM at the Phoenix area… only a few of hours prior to Hopkins’ Cardinals occurred around the Seahawks.

One Twitter consumer, Richard Williams, asserted the 28-year old receiver had been driving recklessly into his expensive convertible ride involving the Trump caravan… and detained of the NFL participant of caked placing lives”in danger.”

@DeAndreHopkins My 8 yr old boy was one of those cars that you had been swerving in and out of since you had been interrupting the PHX Trump Train driveway and attempting to result in an collision. You are a bit of crap. Create your political announcements, but you outside individuals at risk now. @espn @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/7tAuuyM5Or — Richard Williams (@rwilliams254) October 25, 2020 @rwilliams254

“My 8 yr old boy was at one of those cars that you had been swerving in and out of since you had been interrupting the PHX Trump Train driveway and attempting to result in an collision,” Williams wrote in an message into the Cards participant.

“You are a bit of trash. Make your political announcements but also you outside individuals in danger today.”

Many different folks who claimed to watch Hopkins in the rally say that they also think Hopkins put people at risk with his activities.

“It is scary when they’re coming fast and swerving to you,” April Garcia informed azcentral.com.

The Cardinals have to comment on the allegations. Hopkins, meanwhile, hasn’t addressed the alleged episode .

We have achieved to DeAndre’s repetitions for comment, however, no word back yet.

Hopkins — who is recommended heavily to social justice during the Dark Lives Topic movement that summer — played a massive part in getting Arizona an triumph over Seattle, grabbing 10 moves for 103 yards and a TD.