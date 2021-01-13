Deadpool 3 MCU: How will Deadpool be integrated into the MCU? | Films | Entertainment

Deadpool 3 is arguably the most irreverent of the Marvel films, with Ryan Reynolds as the cursing, innuendo-filled character. The films have been R-rated in the USA when they have hit cinemas, something which made fans fear he would not make it into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But now we know he will be featuring, how will he be integrated?

Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, has opened up on Deadpool’s integration into the MCU, saying: “It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now…

“It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor.

“We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun.

“Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

