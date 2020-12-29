Deadliest Capture star Nick McGlashan’s death ‘could be medicine related’

Deadliest Capture star Nick McGlashan’s demise is thought to be perhaps medicine related, the law enforcement have claimed.

The 33-12 months-previous US Tv individuality, born Bruce McGlashan, was located useless by buddies in his resort room in Nashville, Tennessee, with an autopsy report now pending.

A statement produced by the Nashville law enforcement go through: ‘The particular person, Bruce McGlashon, age 33, was deceased upon arrival of paramedics and officers [sic].

‘The dying is unclassified at present pending a report of autopsy conclusions from the Healthcare Examiner’s Business.

‘Evidence indicated the possibility of drug involvement. Toxicology tests is part of the autopsy method.’

Nick experienced beforehand spoken about his struggle with drug habit, and was suspended from Deadliest Catch’s 13th period in order to find rehab treatment method.

In a blog site post in 2017 titled ‘The Deadliest Disease’, Nick arrived clear about his dependancy and admitted he had presently overdosed many situations.

At the time, he experienced been a year into restoration.

He wrote: ‘To say I was lost would be an understatement.

‘I was broken and soulless. I was residing with no any hope of joy. All I required was to stay loaded. Every single bit of happiness stripped absent by a potent, crafty, and baffling sickness.’

On information of his demise, the group at Discovery Channel produced a statement paying out tribute to their close friend and co-worker.

‘Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick’s loved ones throughout this tricky time,’ they wrote.

‘Nick arrived from a very long line of crabbers and was known for his excellent depth of information.

‘He also experienced a sharp sense of humor even in the most tough circumstances. He will be deeply missed by all individuals who knew him.’

