An American dark comedy-drama series, Dead to Me is created by Liz Feldman released on Netflix streaming service. With its 2 seasons already on the roll, the series is set to once again return to the screens with its 3rd installment.

The show first started in May 2019 with the inception of its first season. Later on, its second season was released on the platform on May 8, 2020. With the expected announcement of season 3 nearing us, let’s discover everything we know so far about Dead to Me season 3.

Dead to me season 3 released date, plot & cast

Dead To Me Plot

The web series Dead to Me revolves around two friends Jen and Judy who form this relationship in rather unusual circumstances. Both of them suffer from some mental trauma because of the loss of their dear ones.

Jen is a widower who lost her husband in a hit-and-run incident. She is often sad and depressed about the demise of her husband. To let out her grief, she often uses her anger as an outlet and tries to cope up with reality by herself.

During therapy to recover, she meets Judy who also happens to have lost her husband due to a heart attack. But the truth is, she actually broke up with her finance and simply lies to Jen. As they start attending these sessions, a bond starts forming between them.

Jen is unaware of the fact that Judy was the driver involved in the hit and run case of her husband. She doesn’t know it initially but when they form a strong bond of friendship, this fact hits upon her and she finds herself in a tricky situation.

Dead To Me Season 2 Recap

Jen asks Judy to become the legal guardian of the boys. Jen then reveals to Perez that she was the one who killed Steve. He takes her to the site where she supposedly buried him, but they don’t find his body. Perez decides not to report the deed done by Jen.

After recovering the money from the painting given by Perez, Judy and Jen decide to pay off the mortgage. While driving off, they get hit by another vehicle driven by Ben. An uncertain Ben runs away leaving the two girls injured who are barely breathing.

Dead To Me Season 2 Release Date

In the July of 2021, Netflix announced the renewal of the third season. The production is already underway and we may find the release date of the season pretty soon. Hopefully, it will be available by May 2022.

With regards to the number of episodes, we expect a similar pattern to that of previous seasons. Each season in the past had 10 episodes so the third season will likely follow the same format, however, we may see some changes to the numbers depending on the situation.

Furthermore, the length of the episodes may also vary. So far we are getting pretty little length compared to most of the Netflix show, however, it isn’t an anomaly. As the official announcement comes forward, we will learn more things.

Dead To Me Season 3 Cast

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will reprise their respective roles of Jen and Judy in the show as the series’ main lead. Apart from that, we will also see James Marsden return to the screen with his role of Ben in the 3rd season.

What are your expectations from the show? Share your thoughts in the comments.