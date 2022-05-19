Dead Still Season 2: Released Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Many More Updates You Need to Know

Dead Still is a six-part Irish-Canadian drama television series that launched on Acorn TV and Citytv on May 18, 2020. The series is a co-production between Ireland’s Deadpan Pictures and Canada’s Shaftesbury Films, and it is written by John Morton and directed by Imogen Murphy and Craig David Wallace.

Dead Still was nominated for seven Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTAs) in 2021, including Best Drama and Best Director.

Acorn’s eerie historical thriller ‘Dead Still’ has one of the most interesting stories ever! The dark yet comedic mystery drama is set in 1880s Europe, during the “post-mortem photography” era. Cameras were nearly non-existent at the time. If they were, they were prohibitively expensive. The narrative is set in the past when bereaved families employed memorial photographers to take photographs of their loved ones who had passed away. That stated, let’s dive into the specifics of the second season of this quirky British drama (since season 1 has already wrapped up).

Release Date for Dead Still Season 2

Dead still is one of the most popular series on the streaming service in early 2022, and many fans who watched the entire season within a few days of its debut on Jan. 28 are eagerly awaiting Season 2.

Read more:Prodigal Son Season 3: Released Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Many More Updates You Need

According to Small Screen, All of Us Are Dead has been renewed and will stream on Netflix in 2023. Netflix insiders have told the media outlet that “Season 2” will be available in 2023, according to sources. This speculation should be treated with care until Netflix officially announces Season 2.

Although work on the first season of the program was temporarily paused in August 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is possible that the production will not face delays that will push the release date of Season 2 back any further.

When questioned about Season 2, director Lee Jae-you said it would be great to continue, but that it would only be possible if the first season received enough attention.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is not scheduled to be released on Netflix on January 14, 2023.

The cast of Dead Still Season 2

Because there aren’t many original cast members left, this will be more challenging than the others.

However, there are a few survivors, so they may return to the battleground. The members of this group are On-jo (Park Ji-hu), Su-hook (Park Solomon), Dae-Su (I’m Jae-hyuk), Ha-ri (Ha Seung-ri), Mi-jin (Lee Eun-same), and Hyo-Myung (Park Hyo-rung) (Kim Bo-Yoon).

Choi Nam-era (Cho Yi-Hyun) is the only character we can expect to see again. Unless, of course, the show decides to replace the actors entirely in the future.

In any event, season two of All of Us Are Dead will introduce a plethora of new bloody characters.

What Could the Plot of Dead Still Season 2 Be?

The story revolves around Brock Blennerhasset, a well-known memorial photographer from the 1880s who lives in Dublin. He makes a career by photographing the dead, accompanied by his excited new helper, Conall Molloy, a former gravedigger. Nancy, Brock’s sharp-witted niece, is also a member of the squad.

Brock is credited with inventing the daguerreotype (a technique that captures pictures on an iodine-sensitized silvered plate). However, his career is deteriorating due to changing circumstances. As cameras become more affordable, memorial portraiture is gradually becoming obsolete. While Brock is dealing with his problems, a string of gruesome killings threatens Brock’s reputation and career. A serial murderer has created a new kind of memorial picture. He takes photographs of people who are dying.

Meanwhile, detective Frederick Regan draws the group into an investigation that leads them deep into the criminal underbelly of Dublin. In a race against time, the team must find this serial murderer while also combating the growing black-market trade in unauthorized photographs. Otherwise, Brock risks losing his position or, even worse, becoming one of his subjects.

The darkly comedic murder mystery series is set in the Victorian era of “post-mortem photography,” when photographing the recently departed was a common practice. An unusual premise is revisited in this Acorn TV original drama. Season 1 of ‘Dead Still unmasks the culprit but closes on a sorrowful note with numerous unrevealed mysteries, combining an unusual blend of humor, mystery, and drama.

While Brock has many deep-seated concerns, the loss of Henry has rocked him. To rescue her, he fires Nancy, but she is crushed and pledges to revenge for Henry’s murder. We hope they find their way back to each other in season two. The Hellfire Club, on the other hand, provides opportunities for more scary mysteries. Another possibility for the tale is for Regan and Brock to band together to solve more heinous crimes. If a season 2 is made, the drama may go in many different places. As we discover more, we will update this area.

Read more: Love Victor Season 2: Released Date, Cast, Plot, and Many Updates You Need to Know



Trailer for Dead Still Season 2

The All of Us Is Dead trailer will not taint our lives before the (potential) release of season two. Netflix operates in this manner.

When the new chapter is out, you’ll find all you need to know right here.